Fairfield wins 97-83 against Le Moyne

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 7:31 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin’s 18 points helped Fairfield defeat Le Moyne 97-83 on Saturday.

Benjamin also had eight rebounds for the Stags (4-2). Declan Wucherpfennig scored 17 points, shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Deuce Turner had 17 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line.

Shilo Jackson led the way for the Dolphins (2-4) with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Le Moyne also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Trent Mosquera.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

