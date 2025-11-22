Fairfield wins 97-83 against Le Moyne

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin’s 18 points helped Fairfield defeat Le Moyne 97-83 on Saturday. Benjamin also had eight…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin’s 18 points helped Fairfield defeat Le Moyne 97-83 on Saturday.

Benjamin also had eight rebounds for the Stags (4-2). Declan Wucherpfennig scored 17 points, shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Deuce Turner had 17 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line.

Shilo Jackson led the way for the Dolphins (2-4) with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Le Moyne also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Trent Mosquera.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.