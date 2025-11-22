Eastern Kentucky Colonels face the Mercer Bears on 3-game losing streak

Mercer Bears (2-2) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-3) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -3.5; over/under…

Mercer Bears (2-2) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-3)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -3.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky comes into the matchup against Mercer after losing three games in a row.

Eastern Kentucky finished 10-3 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Colonels allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

Mercer went 14-19 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Bears allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shot 41.9% from the field last season.

