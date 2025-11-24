Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Drake takes on Arkansas…

Drake takes on Arkansas in Nashville, Tennessee

The Associated Press

November 24, 2025, 4:59 AM

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Drake Bulldogs (1-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Arkansas in Nashville, Tennessee.

Drake went 22-12 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 78.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

The Razorbacks are 5-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas ranks third in the SEC shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up