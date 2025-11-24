Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Drake Bulldogs (1-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Arkansas in…

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Drake Bulldogs (1-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Arkansas in Nashville, Tennessee.

Drake went 22-12 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 78.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

The Razorbacks are 5-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas ranks third in the SEC shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.

