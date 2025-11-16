Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Drake Bulldogs to visit…

Drake Bulldogs to visit Charleston (SC) Cougars Monday

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:50 AM

Drake Bulldogs (2-2) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on Drake.

Charleston (SC) finished 24-9 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Cougars shot 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Drake finished 9-1 on the road and 31-4 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 6.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up