Denker, Northern Colorado knock off Portland 86-80 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Quinn Denker scored 11 of his 29 points in overtime, and Northern Colorado beat Portland 86-80 on Saturday night.

Denker hit the game-tying jump shot with 16 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime tied 69-all. Denker shot 8 of 14 overall, and he made eight free throws in overtime and finished 10-of-10 shooting from the line.

Denker added six rebounds and seven assists for the Bears (4-1). Egan Shields scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds. Brock Wisne had 14 points. Ibu Yamakazi scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half for Northern Colorado.

Cameron Williams finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pilots (4-2). James O’Donnell scored 14 points for Portland. Matus Hronsky added 12 points.

Wisne scored 10 points in the first half for Northern Colorado, who led 35-32 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

