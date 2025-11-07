Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Delaware plays Navy in…

Delaware plays Navy in out-of-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 11:04 AM

Navy Midshipmen at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Newark, Delaware; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on Navy in non-conference play.

Delaware went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 6-7 at home. The Fightin’ Blue Hens shot 41.6% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Navy went 11-8 in Patriot action and 9-4 on the road last season. The Midshipmen shot 37.3% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up