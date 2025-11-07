Delaware plays Navy in out-of-conference contest

Delaware went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 6-7 at home. The Fightin' Blue Hens shot 41.6% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Navy Midshipmen at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Newark, Delaware; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on Navy in non-conference play.

Delaware went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 6-7 at home. The Fightin’ Blue Hens shot 41.6% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Navy went 11-8 in Patriot action and 9-4 on the road last season. The Midshipmen shot 37.3% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

