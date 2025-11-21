Daugherty scores 14 as Illinois State beats Rockford 93-48

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jack Daugherty’s 14 points off of the bench helped Illinois State to a 93-48 victory over…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jack Daugherty’s 14 points off of the bench helped Illinois State to a 93-48 victory over Rockford on Thursday.

Daugherty had nine rebounds for the Redbirds (3-2). Cameron Barnes scored 13 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Brandon Lieb had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

DeVon Oregon finished with nine points and two steals for the Regents.

