CSU Northridge visits Cal Baptist following Olsen’s 23-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (4-0)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on CSU Northridge after Lauren Olsen scored 23 points in Cal Baptist’s 69-55 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

Cal Baptist went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 6-8 at home. The Lancers averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

CSU Northridge went 4-25 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Matadors averaged 55.4 points per game while shooting 32.8% from the field and 27.3% from deep last season.

