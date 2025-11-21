Colvin calls game at buzzer as Wake Forest edges Memphis 69-68 in Baha Mar thriller

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Myles Colvin delivered the moment every tournament game begs for — a game winner with a…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Myles Colvin delivered the moment every tournament game begs for — a game winner with a single second left — lifting Wake Forest past Memphis 69–68 in the Baha Mar Championship consolation game on Friday night.

Colvin’s decisive right-wing 3 came after a scramble sequence that left the ball in Tre’Von Spillers’ hands with the clock bleeding out. Spillers kicked it to Colvin, who rose without hesitation and buried it, flipping a one-point deficit into a one-point Wake Forest lead and silencing a Memphis group that had controlled long stretches of the second half.

Spillers was dominant throughout, finishing with 24 points, six boards and a series of momentum-shifting plays at both ends. Juke Harris added 10 points, while Omaha Biliew chipped in eight.

Memphis leaned on Dug McDaniel’s shot-making as he scored 24, including five 3s and two free throws with under a second left that briefly put the Tigers ahead. Zach Davis added 12 points, and Ashton Hardaway hit a pair of high-leverage 3s to keep Memphis in front for much of the final eight minutes.

Wake Forest trailed 66–64 entering the final minute before Mason set up Colvin for a go-ahead layup. After Davis answered and Memphis split free throws to make it 68–66, Wake cleared out for one last look. Spillers grabbed a miss, spotted Colvin, and the freshman delivered the game-winner.

