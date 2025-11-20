Colorado State visits Oregon State following Bolden’s 23-point showing

Colorado State Rams (4-0) at Oregon State Beavers (4-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces…

Colorado State Rams (4-0) at Oregon State Beavers (4-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces Colorado State after Tiara Bolden scored 23 points in Oregon State’s 71-52 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

Oregon State finished 8-4 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Beavers allowed opponents to score 61.5 points per game and shoot 38.1% from the field last season.

Colorado State went 13-6 in MWC play and 8-2 on the road a season ago. The Rams averaged 6.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 8.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

