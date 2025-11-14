Colgate faces No. 14 Illinois after Cox’s 26-point game

Colgate Raiders (1-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -29.5;…

Colgate Raiders (1-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -29.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits No. 14 Illinois after Jalen Cox scored 26 points in Colgate’s 90-83 win over the Drexel Dragons.

Illinois went 22-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.6 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.3% from deep last season.

Colgate finished 14-19 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.