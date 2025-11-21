Coastal Carolina wins 84-64 over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Rasheed Jones had 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 84-64 win against Western Illinois on Friday. Jones…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Rasheed Jones had 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 84-64 win against Western Illinois on Friday.

Jones shot 6 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Chanticleers (3-2). Josh Beadle shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line to add 18 points. DaJohn Craig shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Leathernecks (1-5) were led by Karyiek Dixon, who recorded 16 points and eight rebounds. Western Illinois also got 16 points and six rebounds from Francis Okwuosah. Tyran Cook had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.