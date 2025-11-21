Clemson squares off against West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5;…

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Clemson meet at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Tigers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Clemson ranks second in the ACC in team defense, allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 5-0 in non-conference play. West Virginia has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Clemson averages 84.6 points, 29.8 more per game than the 54.8 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 14.2 more points per game (72.8) than Clemson allows (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Welling is scoring 11.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Tigers. Ace Buckner is averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Honor Huff averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Brenen Lorient is averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

