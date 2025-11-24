Cincinnati Bearcats welcome the NJIT Highlanders on Monday

NJIT Highlanders (3-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1) Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -32.5; over/under is 139.5…

NJIT Highlanders (3-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -32.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Cincinnati for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Bearcats are 4-0 in home games. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 38.0 rebounds. Baba leads the Bearcats with 10.0 boards.

The Highlanders are 2-2 on the road. NJIT is second in the America East with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ari Fulton averaging 7.0.

Cincinnati makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). NJIT has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 64.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

David Bolden is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders. Fulton is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

