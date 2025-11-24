Live Radio
Cincinnati Bearcats welcome the NJIT Highlanders on Monday

The Associated Press

November 24, 2025, 4:49 AM

NJIT Highlanders (3-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -32.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Cincinnati for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Bearcats are 4-0 in home games. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 38.0 rebounds. Baba leads the Bearcats with 10.0 boards.

The Highlanders are 2-2 on the road. NJIT is second in the America East with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ari Fulton averaging 7.0.

Cincinnati makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). NJIT has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 64.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

David Bolden is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders. Fulton is averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

