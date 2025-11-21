Cincinnati Bearcats take on the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals (4-0) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0)
Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under is 162.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on No. 6 Louisville in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Cincinnati finished 19-16 overall with an 11-1 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats averaged 7.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.
Louisville finished 27-8 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
