Chicago State faces Purdue Fort Wayne, looks to end 6-game slide

Chicago State Cougars (0-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-5)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State comes into the matchup against Purdue Fort Wayne after losing six straight games.

The Mastodons have gone 2-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is eighth in the Horizon League with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Duffy averaging 3.7.

The Cougars are 0-5 on the road. Chicago State has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Hadnot II is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mastodons. DeAndre Craig is averaging 15.4 points.

Braelon Bush is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.5 points. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 17.2 points.

