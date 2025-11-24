Chicago State faces Purdue Fort Wayne, looks to end 6-game slide

Chicago State Cougars (0-6) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-5)
Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State comes into the matchup against Purdue Fort Wayne after losing six straight games.
The Mastodons have gone 2-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is eighth in the Horizon League with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Duffy averaging 3.7.
The Cougars are 0-5 on the road. Chicago State has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.
Purdue Fort Wayne’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Hadnot II is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mastodons. DeAndre Craig is averaging 15.4 points.
Braelon Bush is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.5 points. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 17.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
