Chase Ross scores 27 in Marquette’s 85-71 win over Central Michigan

MILWUAKEE (AP) — Chase Ross had 27 points in Marquette’s 85-71 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Ross added five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Golden Eagles (4-3). Zaide Lowery scored 12 points and added five assists.

Nathan Claerbaut led the way for the Chippewas (2-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Central Michigan also got 12 points and four assists from Phat Phat Brooks. Tamario Adley had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Marquette took the lead with 10:25 left in the first half and did not trail again. Ross led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 41-36 at the break. Marquette extended its lead to 63-52 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Ross scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

