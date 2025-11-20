Live Radio
Charleston (SC) faces Quinnipiac on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:42 AM

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-2)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Cougars take on Quinnipiac.

Quinnipiac finished 28-5 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Bobcats averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.

Charleston (SC) finished 25-8 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Cougars averaged 25.2 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

