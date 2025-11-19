Chaney scores 23, Valparaiso downs Cleveland State 90-75

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rakim Chaney scored 23 points as Valparaiso beat Cleveland State 90-75 on Wednesday. Chaney added seven assists…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rakim Chaney scored 23 points as Valparaiso beat Cleveland State 90-75 on Wednesday.

Chaney added seven assists for the Beacons (4-1). Shon Tupuola added 21 points while going 8 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Justus McNair shot 8 of 15 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 21 points.

Tre Beard led the Vikings (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Chevalier Emery added 14 points and Dayan Nessah recorded 13 points.

Valparaiso took the lead for good with 17:40 left in the first half. The score was 39-27 at halftime, with McNair racking up 15 points. Chaney scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

