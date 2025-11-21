Chandler and Williams help No. 12 Kentucky breeze past Loyola of Maryland, 88-46

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Collin Chandler and Kam Williams each scored 13 points to lead No. 12 Kentucky to an…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Collin Chandler and Kam Williams each scored 13 points to lead No. 12 Kentucky to an 88-46 win over Loyola of Maryland on Friday night.

Coming off an 83-66 loss to No. 17 Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, the Wildcats (4-2) had little trouble with the Greyhounds (2-5). Kentucky opened with a 21-5 run and outscored Loyola 20-2 in the final eight minutes of the first half to lead 50-20 at the break.

Making his first start of the season, Williams connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half. Chandler finished with three of Kentucky’s 10 3-pointers.

Otega Oweh scored six of Kentucky’s first eight points and finished with 11. Denzel Aberdeen also scored 11, and Malachi Moreno had 10 points in his first start of the season.

Troy Cicero Jr. led Loyola with seven points.

Kentucky forced 15 turnovers, had 11 steals and scored 24 points off those miscues. The Wildcats outrebounded Loyola 56-33 and scored 52 points in the paint.

Kentucky limited Loyola to eight baskets in the first half, its best defensive showing of the season.

Kentucky was without starters Jaland Lowe and Mohoumed Dioubate. Lowe has missed the last three games because of a shoulder injury, while Dioubate tweaked his ankle in the loss to the Spartans. Dioubate had combined for 30 points in the previous two games.

Up next

Loyola hosts Washington College on Tuesday.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tech on Wednesday.

