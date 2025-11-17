Chance Westry scores 21 to propel UAB to 112-56 romp over Rhodes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chance Westry had 21 points in UAB’s 112-56 victory against Rhodes on Monday night. Westry had…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chance Westry had 21 points in UAB’s 112-56 victory against Rhodes on Monday night.

Westry had six rebounds and four steals for the Blazers (3-2). Daniel Rivera scored 20 points and added 15 rebounds. Dayjaun Anderson shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Phil Dotson finished with 13 points for the Lynx. Rhodes also got 11 points from Sam Maddox.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

