Central Michigan takes on Bradley after Adley’s 22-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-0) at Bradley Braves (0-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Bradley after Tamario Adley scored 22 points in Central Michigan’s 82-66 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Bradley finished 28-9 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Braves averaged 14.4 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan went 7-11 in MAC action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Chippewas averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

