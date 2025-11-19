Live Radio
Cameron scores 20, Tennessee Tech downs South Carolina Upstate 88-84

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 10:46 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mekhi Cameron scored 20 points as Tennessee Tech beat South Carolina Upstate 88-84 on Wednesday.

Cameron also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Dani Pounds scored 16 points while going 3 of 7 and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Ja’Quavian Florence shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Spartans (3-3) were led in scoring by Carmelo Adkins, who finished with 22 points. Mason Bendinger added 21 points. Karmani Gregory finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

