California Golden Bears play the Saint Mary’s Gaels on 4-game win streak

Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0) at California Golden Bears (4-1)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Golden Bears are 4-0 in home games. Cal is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gaels are 2-0 on the road. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 4-0 record against opponents over .500.

Cal averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 61.4 points per game, 4.0 more than the 57.4 Cal gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyahna Morris averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Taylor Barnes is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.8 points.

Edie Clarke is averaging 9.8 points and 4.2 steals for the Gaels. Addison Wedin is averaging nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

