Caleb Van De Griend’s double-double powers Idaho State past Justice College 89-51

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Caleb Van De Griend scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 19 minutes of play off the bench and Idaho State breezed to an 89-51 victory over Justice College on Friday.

Van De Griend made 12 of 14 shots and 5 of 6 free throws for the Bengals (3-3).

Reserve Lachlan Brewer had 13 points and Connor Hollenbeck scored 11 for Idaho State.

Jaden Walkker led the Lions with 13 points and six rebounds. Rayqwan King scored 11.

