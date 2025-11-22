Bryant visits No. 3 UConn on 4-game road slide

Bryant Bulldogs (1-4) at UConn Huskies (4-1) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant will aim to end…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-4) at UConn Huskies (4-1)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Bulldogs face No. 3 UConn.

The Huskies are 3-1 on their home court. UConn has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. Bryant is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UConn makes 53.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Bryant averages 60.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 63.8 UConn gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8%.

Timofei Rudovskii is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Quincy Allen is averaging 10.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.