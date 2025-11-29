Brandon Mitchell-Day’s 23 help Dartmouth defeat Saint Peter’s 87-61

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Mitchell-Day had 23 points in Dartmouth’s 87-61 victory over Saint Peter’s on Saturday. Mitchell-Day…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Mitchell-Day had 23 points in Dartmouth’s 87-61 victory over Saint Peter’s on Saturday.

Mitchell-Day added six rebounds for the Big Green (2-3). Kareem Thomas scored 18 points, shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line. Jayden Williams had 15 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Brent Bland led the Peacocks (2-4) with 16 points, two steals and two blocks. TJ Robinson added 11 points and two steals for Saint Peter’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.