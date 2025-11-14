Bradley visits San Francisco following Beasley’s 23-point outing

Bradley Braves (1-2) at San Francisco Dons (2-1) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Bradley…

Bradley Braves (1-2) at San Francisco Dons (2-1)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Bradley after Ryan Beasley scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 80-70 win over the Portland State Vikings.

San Francisco went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Dons averaged 76.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

Bradley went 9-3 on the road and 28-9 overall a season ago. The Braves averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 28.5 from deep.

