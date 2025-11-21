Boston College takes on Davidson in Charleston, South Carolina

Davidson Wildcats (4-0) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5;…

Davidson Wildcats (4-0) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces Davidson in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Eagles have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Boston College is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Davidson finished 17-16 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shot 44.9% from the field last season.

