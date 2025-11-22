Boston College Eagles face the Tulane Green Wave

Tulane Green Wave (3-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and…

Tulane Green Wave (3-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Boston College square off in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Eagles are 3-3 in non-conference play. Boston College has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Green Wave have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Tulane averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Boston College is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 11.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3%.

Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 20.2 points and 2.4 steals for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.