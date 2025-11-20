Boston College Eagles and the Davidson Wildcats square off

Davidson Wildcats (4-0) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College squares…

Davidson Wildcats (4-0) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College squares off against Davidson in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Eagles have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Boston College scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Davidson finished 17-16 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.