Bolden’s 24 lead Texas State over D-III Texas Lutheran 93-41

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bolden scored 24 points as Texas State beat Division III-member Texas Lutheran 93-41 on Monday.

Bolden added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (6-2). DJ Hall added 19 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line while they also had seven rebounds and five steals. Kaden Gumbs shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Carter Lewis, who finished with seven points. Texas Lutheran also got five points from Chris Jarrett. Darren Ford had four points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

