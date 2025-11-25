Live Radio
Boise State Broncos and the No. 23 NC State Wolfpack meet in Lahaina, Hawaii

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 4:42 AM

NC State Wolfpack (4-1) vs. Boise State Broncos (4-2)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 NC State and Boise State square off in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Broncos are 4-2 in non-conference play. Boise State is ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. RJ Keene leads the Broncos with 5.7 boards.

The Wolfpack are 4-1 in non-conference play. NC State averages 95.4 points and has outscored opponents by 22.6 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game NC State gives up. NC State has shot at a 51.6% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Meadow is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 14.5 points. Javan Buchanan is shooting 35.5% and averaging 12.5 points.

Darrion Williams is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 14.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

