Bloch leads Northern Colorado against Air Force after 32-point outing

Northern Colorado Bears (5-1) at Air Force Falcons (3-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Air Force after Zack Bloch scored 32 points in Northern Colorado’s 97-93 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Falcons are 3-3 in home games. Air Force averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bears have gone 2-0 away from home. Northern Colorado is seventh in the Big Sky with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 2.5.

Air Force makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Northern Colorado scores 15.3 more points per game (89.2) than Air Force allows to opponents (73.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Hobin is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.1 points for the Falcons. Ethan Greenberg is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Quinn Denker is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bears. Bloch is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

