Awoke leads Wagner against Fordham after 20-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (0-2) at Fordham Rams (1-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Fordham after John Awoke scored 20 points in Wagner’s 68-61 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

Fordham finished 12-21 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Rams averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.5 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from deep.

Wagner went 6-10 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Seahawks shot 40.6% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

