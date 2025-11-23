Live Radio
Auburn Tigers and the UTSA Roadrunners meet

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 4:44 AM

UTSA Roadrunners (2-2) vs. Auburn Tigers (6-0)

Frisco, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays UTSA in Frisco, Texas.

The Tigers have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Auburn is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

UTSA finished 26-5 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Roadrunners averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

