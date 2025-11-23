Auburn Tigers and the UTSA Roadrunners meet

UTSA Roadrunners (2-2) vs. Auburn Tigers (6-0) Frisco, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays UTSA in Frisco,…

UTSA Roadrunners (2-2) vs. Auburn Tigers (6-0)

Frisco, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays UTSA in Frisco, Texas.

The Tigers have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Auburn is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

UTSA finished 26-5 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Roadrunners averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

