Army hosts Dinkins and Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4) at Army Black Knights (2-6) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers…

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4) at Army Black Knights (2-6)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Army after Devin Dinkins scored 25 points in Manhattan’s 103-101 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Black Knights are 1-2 in home games. Army has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaspers are 0-3 on the road. Manhattan gives up 88.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Army’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is scoring 11.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Black Knights. Jacen Holloway is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.0%.

Dinkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaspers. Jaden Winston is averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.