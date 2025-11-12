Arizona State visits San Diego after Ray’s 20-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) at San Diego Toreros (1-2) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) at San Diego Toreros (1-2)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on Arizona State after Kylie Ray scored 20 points in San Diego’s 63-48 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

San Diego finished 4-11 at home a season ago while going 7-24 overall. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 65.0 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Arizona State went 10-22 overall with a 2-10 record on the road a season ago. The Sun Devils shot 41.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

