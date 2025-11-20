Arizona State visits Hawaii following Bullock’s 23-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-1) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors…

Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-1)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces Arizona State after Quandre Bullock scored 23 points in Hawaii’s 68-62 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 4-0 at home. Hawaii ranks third in the Big West with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Johnson averaging 5.8.

Arizona State finished 4-17 in Big 12 action and 3-8 on the road a season ago. The Sun Devils averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

