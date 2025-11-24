Allen scores 28 off the bench, Green Bay takes down Iona 80-75

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Justin Allen’s 28 points off of the bench led Green Bay to an 80-75…

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Justin Allen’s 28 points off of the bench led Green Bay to an 80-75 victory against Iona on Monday.

Allen shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 13 from the line for the Phoenix (3-5). CJ O’Hara added 17 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Mac Wrecke had 14 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Lamin Sabally finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Gaels (5-2). Toby Harris added 13 points and six rebounds for Iona. Luke Jungers also had 11 points.

Allen scored 12 points in the first half and Green Bay went into the break trailing 36-33. Allen scored 16 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

