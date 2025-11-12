Alabama A&M hosts Charleston Southern after Blaine’s 42-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-1) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston Southern…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-1)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston Southern visit Alabama A&M after Brycen Blaine scored 42 points in Charleston Southern’s 96-86 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M went 10-22 overall with an 8-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

Charleston Southern finished 10-22 overall with a 3-14 record on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 30.4% from behind the arc last season.

