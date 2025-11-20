Akron squares off against Iona in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Iona Gaels (4-0) vs. Akron Zips (3-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on…

Iona Gaels (4-0) vs. Akron Zips (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Iona in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Akron finished 28-7 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Zips gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Iona went 17-17 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Gaels averaged 14.4 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

