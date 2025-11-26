Live Radio
Air Force plays Florida Atlantic on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 4:44 AM

Air Force Falcons (3-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits Florida Atlantic looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Owls have gone 1-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Falcons have gone 1-3 away from home. Air Force is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida Atlantic averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force’s 34.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points lower than Florida Atlantic has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Carstensen is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 10.2 points. Vivian Onugha is shooting 52.8% and averaging 11.6 points.

Milahnie Perry is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Falcons. Jordyn DeVaughn is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

