Air Force Falcons take on the Alabama State Hornets on 4-game skid

Alabama State Hornets (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (0-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Alabama State Hornets (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (0-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force aims to break its four-game skid when the Falcons take on Alabama State.

Air Force finished 4-28 overall with a 3-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Falcons averaged 61.9 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.1% from behind the arc last season.

Alabama State finished 20-16 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Hornets averaged 11.6 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.