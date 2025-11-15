Adebayo scores 14 as George Mason defeats New Hampshire 61-44

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Dola Adebayo’s 14 points helped George Mason defeat New Hampshire 61-44 on Saturday. Adebayo had eight…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Dola Adebayo’s 14 points helped George Mason defeat New Hampshire 61-44 on Saturday.

Adebayo had eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the Patriots (4-0). Riley Allenspach added 13 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds. Kory Mincy shot 2 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Belal El Shakery finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-3). Jack Graham added 10 points for New Hampshire. Tyler Bike had seven points and two steals.

George Mason took the lead with 9:11 left in the first half and did not trail again. Allenspach led their team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 29-25 at the break. George Mason extended its lead to 55-38 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

