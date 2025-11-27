Abreu leads Northeastern against Wake Forest

Northeastern Huskies (3-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits…

Northeastern Huskies (3-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Wake Forest after Xavier Abreu scored 32 points in Northeastern’s 93-86 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Demon Deacons have gone 4-0 at home. Wake Forest averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 away from home. Northeastern has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wake Forest averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Tre’Von Spillers is shooting 63.1% and averaging 14.7 points.

William Kermoury averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Youri Fritz is averaging 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

