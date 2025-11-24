Abaev’s 20 points helps Cincinnati to lopsided win over NJIT 94-67

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Shon Abaev scored a season-high 20 points, Moustapha Thiam recorded a double-double and Cincinnati beat…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Shon Abaev scored a season-high 20 points, Moustapha Thiam recorded a double-double and Cincinnati beat NJIT 94-67 on Monday night.

Abaev also grabbe eight rebunds, Thiam scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and reserves Sencire Harris scored 12 points, Halvine Dzellat 11 and Jordi Rodriguez 10 for Cincinnati, which trailed for only 29 seconds.

The Bearcats’ (5-1) 94 points ties their season-high reached in their season opener against West Carolina on Nov. 3.

David Bolden scored 16 points and Ari Fulton and Sebastian Robinson each scored 10 for the Highlanders (2-3).

Both teams made 12 3-pointers, but Cincinnati’s decisive size on the inside had it shooting 59.4% (22 of 37) inside the arc. Thiam finished 7-for-12 shooting.

Defensively, Cincinnati turned it over 20 times while managing just 11 assists on 22 baskets.

Malachi Arrington made two foul shots to give NJIT a 9-8 lead. That triggered a 13-0 Cincy response with Thiam making a jump shot and layup, Rodriguez adding a 3, Harris converting a three-point play and Abaev capped it with a 3.

The Bearcats led 42-28 at halftime.

Cincinnati played without Baba Miller who left Friday night’s game against No. 6 Louisville due to injury. Cincinnati coach Wes Miller said Baba Miller hasn’t practiced since the loss to the Cardinals.

