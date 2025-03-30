Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard leaving for Villanova

WTOP can confirm reports that Maryland men's basketball head coach Kevin Willard will be leaving the University of Maryland.

Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard is leaving the Terps and heading to Villanova.

On Sunday morning, Villanova announced that Willard will be the 10th head coach of its men’s basketball team. He succeeds Villanova coach Kyle Neptune.

Maryland men’s basketball earned a 4-seed in the NCAA tournament this year and made it to the Sweet 16 on Thursday before losing to Florida.

This year, Willard led Maryland to 27 victories, a Top 25 national ranking and the Sweet Sixteen. He was the head coach at Maryland for three seasons.

“Coach Willard quickly stood out among an impressive pool of candidates during a comprehensive national search,” said Villanova University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue. “Throughout the process, Coach Willard demonstrated that he has the vision and experience to guide Villanova Basketball in the changing world of college athletics.”

Before coaching at Maryland, Willard was at Seton Hall for 12 seasons. He led that team to win 225 games including the 2016 Big East Tournament championship at Madison Square Garden that culminated in a 69-67 win over Villanova.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

