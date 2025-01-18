Yale wins 92-88 against Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) — John Poulakidas’ 29 points helped Yale defeat Columbia 92-88 on Saturday. Poulakidas added five rebounds for…

NEW YORK (AP) — John Poulakidas’ 29 points helped Yale defeat Columbia 92-88 on Saturday.

Poulakidas added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-6, 2-0 Ivy League). Nick Townsend scored 20 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line and added nine rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 19 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Avery Brown led the way for the Lions (11-4, 0-2) with 21 points and four assists. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 17 points and three steals for Columbia. Kenny Noland finished with 16 points and four assists.

Both teams next play Monday. Yale hosts Dartmouth and Columbiatakes on Princeton on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

