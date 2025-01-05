Williamson scores 20 as Bucknell downs Colgate 66-60

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson had 20 points in Bucknell’s 66-60 victory against Colgate on Sunday. Williamson added 10…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson had 20 points in Bucknell’s 66-60 victory against Colgate on Sunday.

Williamson added 10 rebounds for the Bison (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League). Elvin Edmonds IV scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Ruot Bijiek shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Bison ended an eight-game slide with the victory.

Sam Wright led the way for the Raiders (4-11, 1-1) with 16 points. Jeff Woodward added 12 points and six rebounds for Colgate. Jalen Cox had 12 points and six assists.

Williamson put up seven points in the first half for Bucknell, who led 23-19 at halftime. Bucknell took the lead for good with 4:05 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Williamson to make it a 57-54 game.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Bucknell hosts Lafayette and Colgate hosts Lehigh.

